Microsoft Flight Simulator is set for take off in August

Microsoft have cleared their newly rebuilt Microsoft Flight Simulator for launch on PC (including PC Game Pass) on 18th August. There will be three editions of the game released - all of them will let you flight to any airport in the world but each of the more expensive editions will bring with it additional features.

The £59.99 'Standard Edition' features 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports featuring more detail than the other airports in the game. It will be joined by the £79.99 'Deluxe Edition' that adds five more highly accurate planes with unique flight models and five more detail enhanced airports. Finally the £109.99 'Premium Edition' expands on this further with another five planes and extra-detailed airports.

All editions of the game will include the full contingent of 40 airports but the full breakdown of enhanced airports in each version of the game is below...

The full breakdown of planes available in each version of the game are below.

The PC Game Pass version of the game will be the Standard Edition and right now the game has only been confirmed for the Windows Game Store. It is available for pre-order now.