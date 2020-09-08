Microsoft confirm Xbox Series S while pricing, specs, and release date leak

Microsoft has finally stopped tickling our bits regarding the Xbox Series S and confirmed their lower-powered next-gen console is indeed coming.

It is expected to launch for $299.

Windows Central initially leaked the info, along with a report that the full-fat Xbox Series X will launch for $499.

The technical specs have been leaked, claiming the Series S will support for 120FPS at 1440p, 4K upscaling for games, 4K media playback, support for DirectX raytracing, and a custom NVME 512GB SSD. Check out the teaser detailing all this below.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are expected to drop 10th November 2020. Something we called two months ago when so many other outlets were suggesting the 6th. You know who to trust now.

