Metal Gear Solid may be getting a full remake for PS5 and PC; sequels set for remasters

This is still only a rumour so keep that in mind but, according to YouTube channel RedGamingTech, Metal Gear Solid is getting remade (its second full-blown remake since Twin Snakes on the GameCube) rather than a port or polished remaster. RedGamingTech has a proven track record with reporting leaks, although usually related to hardware rather than games, but it comes via a source that they trust implicitly.

The source also reported Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4 are being re-released, albeit as remasters rather than a full remake. This is backed up by a report from Gematsu, who cite ratings for Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, and Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra found on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The ratings even include images to support the theory further. The ratings are only for PC releases and there is no word on whether these games will be available on PS5 but if the MGS Remake rumours pan out, it is likely these remasters could also find their way onto Sony’s platform.

The question is, do we want this? The key to Metal Gear Solid’s success was in Hideo Kojima and we all know how bad his break-up with Konami got. It is unlikely that he would return to oversee this remake and do we really want a Metal Gear Solid remake without Hideo Kojima? I guess we will have to wait inside an inconspicuous cardboard box and see.