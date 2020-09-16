Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster spotted on retail website

Just spit it out already, EA

It feels like we've been getting teased for so long about a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. That list continues again as we're seeing images of temporary box art for the remaster on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One spotted on a Portuguese retailer's website.

Bringing Mass Effect to modern consoles would be a special treat for fans, especially after the disappointment that was Mass Effect Andromeda. It also fits right into that category of games that hails from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation that deserves to be given a nice upscale in both resolution and frame rates while still being able to run on the Switch.

EA has even recently stated that they will be looking to move more of their library over to the Switch, and Mass Effect would be a perfect candidate for such an endeavor.