Mass Effect: Legendary Editon will be missing the first game's Pinnacle Station DLC

Excitement is high for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, bringing the iconic BioWare RPG trilogy to modern consoles with over 40 DLC from across the series.

But some DLC will be missing. Mass Effect 3 is skipping its multiplayer mode and, most notably, the Pinnacle Station DLC for the first Mass Effect will also be missing.

Pinnacle Station was developed by a third-party studio called Demiurge and brought a training facility full of holographic combat scenarios to the game. Far from an essential piece of DLC, with no storyline ramifications, it was also cut out of the trilogy's PS3 re-release due to the source code being lost.

When they began their ambitious remaster for the Legendary Edition, BioWare attempted to track down anyone who may have access to it. After obtaining a backup copy of the code, they discovered it was corrupted. It would be possible to rebuild the DLC using the information they had, but it was deemed a use of energy that could be poured into more critical parts of the game.

"It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we've got," game director Mac Walters told Game Informer. "I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again—all the singleplayer content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking."

While Pinnacle Station is missing, fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the much more popular but similar Citadel DLC from Mass Effect 3 will be in the Legendary Edition for its 14th May release.