Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will have fewer butts

Fans of the Mass Effect trilogy will probably recall a few instances where the game got awkwardly leery with its choice of camera angles. Specifically relating to Miranda, the genetically modified perfect woman who seems to have a camera locked onto her butt at all times. The camera won't even leave her alone when she is having a heart to heart with Shepard about her greatest fears.

Project director Mac Walters spoke about this in an interview with Metro, where he said character environment director Kevin Meek "actually called out some camera cuts that were just… why was that focusing on Miranda's butt?"

He went on to say: "So in some cases we said, 'Okay, we can make a change there.' But ultimately, to change an entire character model or something like that wasn't really… It was a decision that was made as part of many creative decisions and just showing it at the best possible fidelity that we could going forward is really the choice for all of the art that we had."

That seems to be an admission that the presentation was a more significant issue than the actual character model itself, which I think every fan agrees with. Miranda having a nice butt is ultimately part of her character, but it did not need to be emphasised so explicitly to make that point.

There were also instances where the game's choice to share animations between the male and female Shepard models caused issues, with how FemShep would carry herself or how the game's engine would favour ManShep in terms of presentation.

Real casual.

Meek said that steps were being made to improve FemShep's presentation in the remaster, "so that she's a bit more on par with male Shepard." Including "subtle face changes or some wrinkles or support or whatever, so she's catching the light and the same kind of quality level."

In some cases, changing animation is simply not feasible, so they have decided to adjust the camera and reframe certain scenes.

"Specifically around the animations, we couldn't really change a lot of those, but there were times where you could change the camera to not focus on one of those animations," Meek said. "So a male Shepherd animation would have him sitting with his legs quite wide open with a low camera where, if you were wearing a skirt, it would be a bit unflattering. So we can't necessarily change that animation, but you can raise that camera up slightly to reduce the problem."

Of course, this being gaming, some people are already Mad As Hell that the game is losing its butt shots. Decrying it as censorship and another example of the dreaded SJW ruining everything. This is obviously reactionary nonsense with no eye towards history. These camera angles always felt out of place in the game.

The fundamentals of good storytelling, according to angry men online.

These moments have been called out by fans long before this bizarre culture war was constructed around video games. It was an odd creative choice in 2010, it would be an odd choice today. Not only did it add nothing to the game's story, it actively undermined some key character moments. It is not censorship to remove the butt shots, they are not an integral part of the game. You have access to Google, you can find plenty of butts there.

For everyone with a sense of perspective when it comes to storytelling and Google Image Search, they will get to enjoy the new and improved Mass Effect Legendary Edition on 14th May 2021.