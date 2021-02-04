Mass Effect: Legendary Edition keeps Unreal Engine 3

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has every Mass Effect fan excited, as it promises to bring an improved take on the iconic BioWare trilogy. While some old content will be absent from the game, one thing that will be staying is the Unreal Engine 3.

BioWare decided to keep the Unreal Engine 3 instead of upgrading to the Unreal Engine 4 to ensure the games maintain the feel of the classics, something that would not be possible with a full engine upgrade.

BioWare project director Mac Walters spoke at a Legendary Edition presentation, saying: "One of the things we did early on, to sort of set some context, is we actually talked to the people at Epic and we said, 'What would this look like if we brought it into Unreal 4?'"

He went on to say, "it very quickly became clear that that level of jump would really change fundamentally what the trilogy was, how it felt, how it played."

However, this is not merely a matter of aesthetics, as it would require starting over much of the base game because specific scripts in Unreal Engine 3 have no alternative available in Unreal Engine 4. Meaning it would literally be a different game, new iterations would be inevitable.

"Every moment, every scene, everything would have had to have been essentially redone from scratch, and we knew, at that point, that we'd really be taking away from the essence and the spirit of what the trilogy was," Walters said.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with support for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on 14th May.