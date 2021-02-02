Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has a release date

BioWare has announced that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will launch 14th May 2021.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition features the single-player base content and 40+ downloadable content (DLC) story, weapons and armour packs from the iconic Mass Effect trilogy, presented in 4K Ultra HD with HDR.

"It’s been an incredible journey revisiting the stories, characters and iconic moments of the Mass Effect trilogy, enhancing the experience for modern platforms while staying true to the spirit of the original," said Mac Walters, Project Director on the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and lead writer of the original trilogy at BioWare. "Remastering a game, let alone three, is a huge undertaking as there’s over 100 hours of gameplay included, but we wanted to do this for our fans as well as a new generation of gamers looking to jump into the iconic story of Shepard."

The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition reveal trailer can be viewed below.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released on PC (via Origin and Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.