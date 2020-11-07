Mass Effect: Legendary Edition announced for Spring 2021; BioWare teases new game

The announcement that Joe Biden was President-Elect was not the only good news today; BioWare announced that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was coming this Spring.

In a blog post to celebrate N7 Day, BioWare said “For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games. Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form.”

They confirmed that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and all DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armours, and packs.

As an additional tease, they revealed that the next Mass Effect game is in the early stages of development, and shared some concept art.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set for release in Spring 2021 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PS5.