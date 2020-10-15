Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will let you team up with a cute bodega cat

Insomniac Games seem more dedicated than ever to bringing the vibrancy and personality of New York City to life in their PlayStation 5 launch title, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. From the beautifully lit Harlem streets to the extra visual details of the buildings and its people, a sense of believability in your surroundings while you’re busy doing Amazing and Spectacular things seems paramount.

This is why it should be no surprise that the game will also be getting its very own bodega cat.

This information comes as part of GameInformer’s bumper cover story, that already revealed a first-look at Miles in action against Rhino, but let’s focus what matters here: The cat.

You need only a cursory understanding of New York life to know what a bodega cat is, there are entire Twitter accounts dedicated to the phenomenon for the benefit of us non-New Yorkers. These adorable felines take residence in local bodegas, bringing in cat-loving customers and scaring away cat-cautious rats.

Loooooook!

The New York of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have a bodega cat and, what’s more, you can bring it with you by way of a handy suit/backpack combination.

Is that not enough for you? Well, what about a tiny Spider-Man mask just for the cat? Insomniac have you covered.

The cat is wearing a mask! GOTY?

As an extra cherry on top, Spider-Cat will even help you out during your finishing moves because we all know cats love to smack things.

GOTY.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (& cat) will be released for the PS5 launch on 19th November. You can check out the full preview from GameInformer’s YouTube channel below.