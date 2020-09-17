Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales shows off a dazzling demo, plus new details

One of the first big reveals at last night’s PlayStation 5 showcase was an extended new look at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, from Insomniac Games.

The demo opens with Miles and best friend forever, Ganke, heading through a busy Harlem neighbourhood. The first thing to take note of in this scene is now stunningly realised New York is using the PS5 technology. The lighting, the character detail, the ray-tracing on those reflections. This is a stunningly detailed game even in the comparatively mundane details.

Here we learn that Miles’s mother has been getting into local politics following the death of his father, so his home life is already taking some surprising shifts even before we get into the whole ‘being a Spider-Man’ thing.

Speaking of which, the demo then shifts to an action scene, skipping ahead a little in the game.

A sinister energy corp, called Roxxon, and a high-tech criminal army, the Underground led by The Tinkerer, clash at the election rally on the bridge. In true Spider-Man fashion, nothing goes easy.

The action in this game looks absolutely incredible. The advanced lighting and particle effects being new layers of spectacle and dynamism to the already great combat system, and adds a lot of personality to Miles’s unique power set. The major set pieces seamlessly blend into the cinematics and gameplay rather than constantly being linked together with cut scenes, it makes everything feel much more urgent and organic. And the score! Remixed takes on old themes is such a smart spin for Miles as a character, given his love of mixing beats of his own.

All the gameplay details seem to be like the game we know and love with a fresh upgrade.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition box art (Sony)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also come as an Ultimate Edition that includes a redeemable code to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. The original title, along with all DLC, with a shiny new PS5 upgrade. All of the hames assets have been upgraded; improved textures, better animations, ray-traced reflections and shadows, improved lighting, a greater variety of pedestrian and vehicle models, and a longer draw distance to better immerse yourself in those labyrinthine NYC streets. Other technical upgrades will include near-instant loading, 3D audio, and DualSense functionality. They will also be adding 3 new Spider-Man suits, new and improved photo mode features, and extra trophies.

That is a lot of extra incentive to replay a game that already has incredible replay value.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available in time for the PS5 launch; 12th November for most of the world, 19th November for UK and Europe.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Miles Morales will be coming to PS4 as well, and will offer a next-gen upgrade path (although details on those particulars remain unknown).