Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets a sneak peek from Insomniac Games

Ahead of Sony’s big PlayStation 5 showcase this Wednesday, Insomniac has teased some more of their upcoming spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to be a launch window release, built exclusively for the PS5’s advanced tech, so fans are desperate for more details. It is likely more information will be coming this Wednesday but, for now, Insomniac have teased some of the ray-tracing, improved lighting, and character details.

It’s a simple teaser but you can already see the ways this game has advanced from its processor, the level of visual ambience is a huge step up from the blockbuster original.

Stay tuned for more details when we get them.