Marvel's Avengers to make itself even more of a chore; level progression set to get harder, for some reason

Marvel's Avengers has been facing many obstacles since its release, with a litany of bugs and a dwindling player base, to name just a few reasons why the game lost Square Enix millions. Still, things looked to be on the upswing after the reveal of the first major DLC expansion, Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, so you would think this would be an opportune time to make the game more appealing to returning gamers when the next-gen update and DLC land.

Crystal Dynamics have taken that into consideration and decided to make player progression more difficult. Brilliant.

A blog post titled Upcoming Cosmetic and XP Rework details the plans, stating that existing player progression is too easy.

"This has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too fast, which may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players. We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful."

Anyone who has invested any time in this game will know that level progression is already a grind-heavy drag. The more interesting abilities are not being accessible until you reach the post-game content. This is on top of the core gameplay loop simply not being strong enough to justify grind of any sort, unlike Destiny 2 or WoW, and the post-endgame content being extremely boring.

Many things need to be fixed to make Avengers more appealing to returning gamers and gamers who have been put off by what they saw so far; the grind is not what needs fixing and certainly not by adding more of it.

The in-game cosmetics are also being reworked, although they are far less forthcoming about how that will be done, but, again, this was one of the last things that needed fixing about this game. I don't care if Hulk is wearing a new hat; I want to enjoy playing as Hulk more.

These are pretty drastic shifts being made to the game's economy rather than making alterations to the gameplay. It suggests other big changes will be made, such as a possible free-to-play model or maybe just a massive permanent discount on the sale price. Something to pull in uncertain new gamers who haven't been burned yet but still designed to milk them of their time and money.

I had considered a return to Marvel's Avengers when the Hawkeye DLC dropped, but now I will stay well clear. The games existing progression system, combined with its uninvolving gameplay loop, already wore down my patience. This will only make things worse.