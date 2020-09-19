Marvel’s Avengers new patch fixes over ONE THOUSAND issues

Marvel’s Avengers did not launch in a satisfying state for me. My 4/10 review noted the seed of a good game under a lot of bad ideas and suggested maybe the game would be in a better state in a year or so.

It seems the slow journey to getting Marvel’s Avengers to a state worthy of a AAA launch has begun with a patch that promises to fix over a thousand issues in the game.

Over. A. Thousand. Did Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics not hire QA testers? Are consumers now expected to do all this for them? I can’t deny it’s a savvy system, make your QA bug testers pay YOU.

Nothing about this game is making me want to go back. I will obviously return to cover the major expansions and whenever Spider-Man is added to the game because I am a comic book geek and therefore accustomed to hating myself.

You can read all of the patch notes here.