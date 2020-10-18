At the end of last week, Crystal Dynamics offered a lengthy ‘State of the Game’ address for Marvel’s Avengers. This follows previous callouts to their dwindling fanbase in hopes to further encourage current players to stay put and perhaps bring some lapsed players back with the promise of upcoming free updates.

The blog entry on the official Marvel’s Avengers site clarified some of these promises and detailed the immediate road map for the game as it drops below 1000 concurrent players on Steam.

First up will be a Thank You bundle for any players who log in between 22nd October and 5th November, that comes with 1500 credits (“Enough for a Legendary Skin and Nameplate from the Marketplace” - Crystal Dynamics), 7000 units, 250 upgrade modules, 20 DNA keys, a Sarah Garza-inspired Nameplate, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Some upcoming fixes and quality of life updates are expected in the coming months including:

A ping system for multiplayer games, but also functions as an order system for players teamed up with AI allies.

Reassemble Campaign Replay, giving players the chance to replay one of the few decent parts of the game with their levels and gear intact.

Improved visibility options for subtitles and player positions in multiplayer, and indicators for when you are about to take off-screen or ranged attacks.

Improved clarity regarding mission-specific rewards when viewed on the WAR TABLE.

The introduction of Omega-Level Threats in the coming weeks to offer players an extra layer of challenge.

One update that is not coming as soon as expected is the Kate Bishop DLC, Taking AIM, which was originally planned for October. That won't be happening just yet but no firm release date was given, only that it would be facing a “slight delay.”

A more substantial delay has hit the Marvel’s Avengers next-gen update, which was expecting sometime after launch but has been pushed back to 2021. The game will be backwards compatible from launch.

An upcoming War Table stream is expected in November to bring more details. How the player base looks by the remains to be seen.

All I can say is that my Marvel’s Avengers review called this, this game was not built to last, but even I never expected this short a shelf life.