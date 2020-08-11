Marvel’s Avengers finds new ways to screw over the consumer; more brand exclusive content coming

Marvel’s Avengers is facing one of the most contentious, messy launches seen since Star Wars: Battlefront 2’s loot box fiasco with every new announcement seemingly being met with confusion and/or outrage. Firstly, the designs were abysmal. Coming so soon after Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame dominated pop culture for two solid years, people were at peak enthusiasm for the Avengers franchise and these limp, passionless character designs managed to suck all of the air out of the room. Quite a feat of anti-design there.

Then came the announcement that the title was a live-service game akin to Anthem (yay) rather than a more focused narrative experience like Batman: Arkham or the more recent Spider-Man. No one in their right mind is going to choose Anthem over Spider-Man.

Next game the gameplay footage. It was fine. Just fine. And fine is not going to work in a live-service game. You need a tight, compelling gameplay loop to encourage you to keep playing the same game for weeks and months on end. Destiny 2 can get away with this because Bungie are masters of gun combat gameplay, passable combat is not going to cut it here in the long term.

Then, the big one. Marvel’s Avengers revealed that Spider-Man would be a PlayStation exclusive character. It may have been somewhat inevitable if Sony and Marvel want to keep a healthy working relationship going, but it was met with much derision and deemed anti-consumer. It was a fair complaint; Sony already had one Spider-Man exclusive franchise and the character has appeared in cross-platform titles many times before.

Apparently, it gets worse. Now we have learned that Marvel’s Avengers will be providing exclusive skins to Intel, Verizon, and Virgin Media customers.

The Intel skins seem to be coming as a bonus with their KA CPUs, which feature Avengers heavily on the packaging.

The Verizon and Virgin customer skins will be identical, as these companies cover entirely different regions. These will be timed exclusives, which is less dreadful than a full exclusive but still horribly anti-consumer.

Verizon customers will also receive a copy of the full game for free, which is obviously more consumer-friendly but another sign of Square Enix making deals left, right and centre in order to monetise this game. Which leads to ridiculous things like what is transpiring below.

5 Gum is offering game content with every pack of gum, including cosmetic upgrades, in-game currency, and an exclusive Ms Marvel emote. Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty have pulled this move before but just because everyone else did something shitty, that does not mean it is ok when it’s something you like. This is shitty. Now gamers are being shut out of content for their gum preference.

I understand that an IP like this must have been expensive for Square Enix but these constant attempts to further monetise an already £50-70 game is obscene. Players should not be getting penalised for not consuming the right products outside of this game, owning the game should be enough to entitle you to everything it has to offer. Paid DLC is one thing, this is something else entirely. It is gross and I hope it comes back to bite Square Enix in the ass, hopefully, that might force some changes in philosophy where it comes to this game. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had a horrendous launch but has finally reshaped itself into a game worth playing that rewards everyone who owns the game with the same quality content.

Marvel’s Avengers is gearing up for launch in September, is that enough time to restore some public faith in the product? I don’t know. I am getting a bad feeling that this much-anticipated title is setting itself up for a seat at the same table as Anthem and Fallout 76. That is a bad table to be on, the waiters skip it constantly so good luck getting a refill on that water.