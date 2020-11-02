Marvel’s Avengers continues to struggle to retain players; reduces the price of ‘epic takedowns’ and emotes

It’s safe fo say Marvel’s Avengers has had a very rocky start. Concurrent Steam players have dropped below 1000, rendering matchmaking a complete nightmare, and planned updates have been delayed while other updates have been rushed out to bulk up the in-game activities (while still offering basically the same thing as before).

Our scathing review pointed out a game like this could not sustain itself in the long run but no one expected to see it crash and burn quite so quickly.

On top of all that, there is the monetisation, specifically the price of certain cosmetic upgrades in the in-game marketplace.

‘Epic takedowns’ are an in-game animated finisher, sold in the marketplace for 1200 credits. This works out at about £10 if you buy enough currency packs. And, please note, this is an animation. The finisher inflicts the same damage regardless of what the animation shows. Who the hell wants to spend that on an animation?

In the wake of a recent in-game event that saw a price-drop on store items including costumes, takedowns, and emotes, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed the epic takedowns and emotes will remain at these reduced prices. Costumes are still being offered at half-price but this appears to be temporary.

The game is currently running a promotion for returning players that offers a bundle of in-game currency, if you log-in before 5th November, and promise more updates ahead of their major DLC rollouts that include Kate Bishop and PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC.

Will any of this be enough to right this wayward Helicarrier? Hard to say, but even harder to imagine, so we will just have to wait and see.