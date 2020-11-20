Marvel's Avengers confirms Operation: Kate Bishop for December

Square Enix announced that Kate Bishop would finally be joining their Marvel's Avengers roster with the launch of Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM, starting 8th December.

This follows an initial delay as the game was hit by numerous post-launch issues, such as over 1000 bugs and a rapidly dropping player base. It is likely hoped that Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM will bring players back to the game (and maybe off-set that $48 million loss they are suffering due to this game) to experience the new content, which not only adds a new playable character but will add a new chapter to the Avengers Initiative campaign and introducing a powerful new villain, the Super Adaptoid, a character that knows how to mimic the Avengers' attacks. In my Marvel's Avengers review, I suggested a lot of the game was the result of asset flips, and having a villain using the same moves as your playable characters does little to disavow that notion.

I mean, come on...

Taking AIM will see Kate Bishop, a master archer and student of Hawkeye resurfaces after she investigates Nick Fury's disappearance following the A-Day attack that kickstarted the main campaign, which leads to her mentor also disappearing. Taking AIM's story begins shortly after the conclusion of Marvel's Avengers' Reassemble campaign and is part one of a two-part Hawkeye(s) arc. Clint Barton's Hawkeye will conclude this story in early 2021.

You can check out the Avengers War Table stream that was vasty over-shadowed by Cyberpunk 2077 last night, for a deep-dive into Operation: Kate Bishop.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia and backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with a next-gen update expected soon.