Marvel's Avengers announces next-gen launch date and arrival of Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect DLC

After a rocky launch year that saw sales underwhelm and player numbers plummet, Marvel's Avengers is looking to bounce back in 2021 with two content drops announced for the same day.

On 18th March, Marvel's Avengers will get its next-gen launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who already own the game on PS 4 or Xbox One will get a next-gen upgrade patch at no additional cost, and they will be able to transfer their save games over.

Upgrades coming to Marvel's Avengers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S include higher framerates and enhanced visuals. The next-gen versions will run up to 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 1440p for Xbox Series S. The game will have dramatically faster loading and streaming times. The advanced graphics power and memory of the new systems will allow higher-resolution textures, improved draw distances for high-resolution models, and improved heroics and armour destruction effects.

The other big announcement is that Hawkeye will finally be joining the team with the launch of the Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect DLC.

This new single-player campaign will be a riff on the classic 1992 Incredible Hulk arc from creators Peter David/George Pérez. In this spin on the story, Clint Barton is dropped into a post-apocalyptic future where Hulk has eliminated every other hero and villain on the planet and rules the wastelands. As far as single-player campaigns go, this is beyond what I was expecting. I feared a full-on asset flip, a common criticism of Marvel's Avengers, but this new DLC comes with an entirely new map to explore and fight in. It looks pretty incredible, visually.

And, credit where it's due, it does not seem like Clint is a full-on re-skin of Kate Bishop as they appear to use different specials and have unique traversal moves.

Whether this is enough to bring fans back to the game remains to be seen. Still, it is a promising indication of how substantial the major DLC updates are going to be for Marvel's Avengers for those who want a robust single-player experience, but it remains an issue for Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics that nothing I am seeing about the live-service component is convincing me to stick around once the credits roll.

Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect and the next-gen update are coming to Marvel's Avengers on 18th March 2021.