Manic Miner gets a special edition release to honour those keeping the world going during the Coronavirus outbreak!

Platforms: All | Retro | ZX Spectrum
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published
You don't expect many news items on Manic Miner in 2020 - but this one is a cracker. The 'Jetset Willy & Manic Miner Community' has a new edition of Matthew Smith's classic platformer created by their member 'Spider'. It is a miniature version of the game featuring eight of the original's classic caverns but tweaked to offer a new challenge.

The caverns are identical to those in the original other than the fact that they are mirrored - so even those with muscle memory helping them out will face a new challenge.

The eight caverns are:

Eugene's Lair
Miner Willy meets the Kong Beast
Wacky Amoebatrons
Attack of the Mutant Telephones
Ore Refinery
Skylab Landing Bay
The Warehouse
Solar Power Generator

You can download the ZX Spectrum TAP file here - and then either record it to tape or play the audio back via another device to play on your original Speccy, play it on the ZX Spectrum Next or just use an emulator!

Tags Coronavirus, Manic Miner
Category news

