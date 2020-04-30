Manic Miner gets a special edition release to honour those keeping the world going during the Coronavirus outbreak!

You don't expect many news items on Manic Miner in 2020 - but this one is a cracker. The 'Jetset Willy & Manic Miner Community' has a new edition of Matthew Smith's classic platformer created by their member 'Spider'. It is a miniature version of the game featuring eight of the original's classic caverns but tweaked to offer a new challenge.

The caverns are identical to those in the original other than the fact that they are mirrored - so even those with muscle memory helping them out will face a new challenge.

The eight caverns are:

Eugene's Lair

Miner Willy meets the Kong Beast

Wacky Amoebatrons

Attack of the Mutant Telephones

Ore Refinery

Skylab Landing Bay

The Warehouse

Solar Power Generator

You can download the ZX Spectrum TAP file here - and then either record it to tape or play the audio back via another device to play on your original Speccy, play it on the ZX Spectrum Next or just use an emulator!