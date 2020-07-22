Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay trailer takes us to the country

Back in 2002, Illusion Softworks created Mafia on PC to widespread acclaim. In a world dominated by the knowingly farcical GTA series, Mafia was a serious and mature entry into the genre. A lot has changed in the eighteen years since Mafia’s release; the game was ported to consoles, Illusion became enveloped 2K and the series received two sequels which arrived with considerably less acclaim.

Now, 2K and Mafia III devs Hangar 13 are readying a top-to-bottom remake of the original Mafia with Mafia: Definitive Edition. For a huge fan of the original’s storytelling and focus on realism, who was rather let down by the sequels, this looks enticing. 2K have released a 14 minute gameplay trailer to explore how far the franchise has come since 2002 with the modern graphics and more responsive controls. It covers the story mission “A Trip to the Country” which sees the collection of some bootleg whiskey go awry when corrupt cops ambush them.

Mafia: Definitive Edition lands 25th September on PS4, Xbox One and PC.