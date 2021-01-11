Lucasfilm Games announced as the new banner for Star Wars gaming

Today Lucasfilm announced the launch of Lucasfilm Games. This new banner will encompass all Star Wars games developed or supported during the Disney era, bringing together EA's minimal catalogue with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, mobile games like Galaxy of Heroes, and expansion packs for games like The Sims 4 and Minecraft.

The announcement came with a sizzle reel showcasing the games that are joining the Lucasfilm Games banner.

EA's exclusive license for Star Wars is coming to an end in 2023, this could open up Lucasfilm Games to license the IP out to other studios and broaden the possibilities for the series in video game form. This could be a spiritual successor to the dearly departed Lucasarts; a place where quality titles are the priority rather than whatever the Hell business model EA was using.

