Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft/Massive Entertainment unite for open-world Star Wars game

Only a few days after Lucasfilm Games announced their formation, it has been announced that they will be joining forces with Ubisoft to create a new open-world Star Wars game.

This Star Wars title will be developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, developers of The Division series and will be the first time since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012 that a company outside of EA has produced a Star Wars game.

There is no confirmation on whether their exclusivity deal has terminated sooner than expected, whether it expired naturally, or whether this was always part of the deal. EA will continue to work with Lucasfilm Games in the future, but Lucasfilm Games can now shop the Star Wars IP to other studios.

“EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward,” said Sean Shoptaw, senior vice president of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, in a statement to WIRED. “But we did feel like there's room for others.”

This news will likely be a relief to many fans as EA's exclusivity deal has been a point of contention following a host of botched launches and cancelled projects. It quickly became apparent that EA would not be releasing nearly enough Star Wars titles to justify their stranglehold on the property. Since the controversial release of Battlefront 2, EA has released the well-received Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons, but 4 games and a few mobile releases over eight years is atrocious for a publisher the size of EA. Lucasfilm's new approach to allow Lucasfilm Games to exist as a banner for multiple studio deals will vastly broaden their options going forward.

Development on this new mystery title is still in the early stages. Ubisoft Massive are still in the recruitment phase. Julian Gerighty, director of The Division 2 and The Crew, will serve as the game’s creative director, and Massive’s Snowdrop engine will be used to make the game. There are no other details as of yet, so no word on what era it will be set (but a gambling man would be smart to assume it's the Original Trilogy AGAIN), and it may be some time before any emerge.

This announcement comes on the heels of yesterday's reveal that Lucasfilm Games is producing an Indiana Jones game with Bethesda and MachineGames.