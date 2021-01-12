Lords Of The Fallen 2 Gets New Logo & Details

Lords of the Fallen 2, the sequel to 2014's Soulslike fantasy action RPG Lords of the Fallen, has had a rocky development so far. Publisher CI Games parted ways with original developers Defiant Studios in 2019, with development moving over to CI Games' new studio Hexworks in late 2020.

It's no secret that the original Lords of the Fallen title failed to achieve the commercial results expected despite being a thoroughly enjoyable Soulslike experience, but thankfully CI Games seems adamant that the second entry can turn the series into a must-play franchise, and development of the sequel finally seems to be progressing well.

As well as revealing a new logo on Twitter, CI Games said that Lords of the Fallen 2 represents their "largest project to date". They also added that Lords of the Fallen 2 "moves the franchise to dark fantasy, and introduces a fully revised & more challenging combat system."

No release date has been announced yet, but hopefully we hear more about the title over the coming months. For now, all we know is that the title is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can keep abreast of the latest announcements via the official Lords of the Fallen Twitter account.