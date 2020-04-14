Little Hope - the next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology is set for release this Summer

Bandai Namco have announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is heading to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this Summer.

In Little Hope, abandoned and all alone, four college students and their professor are trapped by a mysterious fog in the isolated eponym town. They search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s occult-steeped past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these relentlessly-pursuing dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell!

Players can take the role of each of the five protagonists of this brand-new cast, one of them being represented by Will Poulter. Like the first game, Man of Medan, Little Hope is designed to be replayable with multiple storylines, paths and endings. Each decision will matter and can have repercussions on who survives or meets their demise!

The Curator, the omniscient figure voiced by Pip Torrens which overarches the series, will be back to witness the progress of players, giving them an occasional “hint” if they wish so. The Shared Story mode and the Movie Night mode, allowing multiple players to share their story online or offline, will also return as game modes, alongside the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator’s Cut. The latter will be available earlier as a pre-order bonus.

“We’re really excited to talk more about Little Hope! As the second chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope is an all new and disturbing story for players to experience. Whether they are playing alone or with friends we can’t wait for players to get their hands on the Little Hope this summer”, said Pete Samuels, CEO Supermassive Games and Executive Producer of The Dark Pictures.