Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon receive the fan remake treatment and- wait, FAN?

Some readers will be too young to remember the dark early years of CD led console gaming. The PlayStation got so much right that it would be hard to imagine what the days of trial and error looked like, but let me assure you it was bloody dreadful. Games poured so much focus on cut scenes and cinematic presentation with no mind towards whether it made the game better to play, so you would get games with rough (invariably cheap) looking cut scenes that also played like crap.

See Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon on the Philips CD-i.

If you have never heard of any of those things, lucky you.

The CD-i was one of many failed CD consoles that were sandwiched between the Sega Mega-CD and the PlayStation. Phillips was initially partnered with Nintendo to produce a SNES equivalent of the Mega CD but, after seeing how poorly received the system was, Nintendo decided to dissolve their agreement with Phillips and scrap the idea. As part of this process, Phillips acquired the rights to use Nintendo characters in games for their CD-i. They made five games total through this arrangement, and two of the games were Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon.

They were not well received. In fact, the only cultural impact these games had were when they became memes decades later.

However, I am a big proponent of video game preservation, so it is with mixed feelings that I report that these games have now been remade for Windows and Linux.

Going under the pseudonym Dopply, the two lost titles were remade using the original assets, as a way to learn how to program games. The two titles were available for free download via bit torrent for a few days before they were pulled by Dopply as a gesture of good faith, they insist no legal action motivated this move.

Perhaps you can find these games out in the wilds of bit torrent but why would you? Just watch another Morshu meme, that's all you really want.