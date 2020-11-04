Life is Strange and Tell Me Why developer Dontnod have six games in the works

During a chat between Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert and GamesBeat, it was revealed that the acclaimed developers of the Life is Strange series and the recent groundbreaking release Tell Me Why were working on several new projects.

“Our studio is growing, with six games in production now,” Guilbert said. “Our recent releases have been very successful in terms of press reception and player reception. I’m very proud.”

The increase in productivity follows Dontnod’s recent opening of a new studio in Montreal, Guilbert continued: “For us, [the Montreal studio] was really important because we obviously wanted to be closer to our players in North America, but also because the biggest part of our player base is in North America and our games like Life Is Strange take place in North America. Montreal is also one of the biggest video game ecosystems in the world.”

The studios next release will be the psychological mystery Twin Mirror, which is being released through Bandai Namco this December.