LGBTQ+ space opera, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, surpasses crowdfunding goal

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, an LGBTQ+ space opera management game, has been successfully funded on Kickstarter, it has been announced.

The space management sim is a favourite here at The Digital Fix. Our own Abbi Ruggles covering the demo and interviewing Kylan Coats and Rowan Williams from Crispy Creative, a new development team involving former Obsidian and Telltale talent.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End's Kickstarter was launched shortly after the demo premiered as part of the Steam Game Festival and has already smashed passed its $40,000 goal and crossed two Stretch Goals, with $50,000 of funding from fans so far. These goals include new planets and new crew members to be added to the game. A $60k Stretch Goal is now within sight, unlocking a Nintendo Switch version of the game.

This campaign's success really speaks to the quality of Crispy Creative's vision and the demand for more inclusive, diverse stories in gaming. We wish them continued success in their fundraising campaign. If you would like to contribute to A Long Journey to an Uncertain End, you can do so through their official Kickstarter page.