Today at 12pm BST, we bore witness to the 59th (!) Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. Not only did did they announce that the game has surpassed 20 million total registered players, but we were given the full rundown on the upcoming Patch 5.3 update.

Patch 5.3, titled Reflections in Crystal, is scheduled to release on 11th August and is the ideal opportunity for new players to dive into Eorzea. Alongside the streamlining of the main questline of the original game, A Realm Reborn, the free trial of the game will be expanded to include all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion - including the entire Patch 3.x series - up to level 60.

This freely playable content now adds up to hundreds of hours of gameplay and story experiences and comes with no limit on playtime, so it has honestly never been a better time to start playing.

We've put the trailer for Patch 5.3 above for you to ogle at, but let's take a look at that new content, shall we?

●New Main Scenario Quests – The curtains rise for the final act of the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers main scenario questline as the Scions endeavour to shed light upon the Ascian Elidibus’ dark plot.

●New YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid – The white-robed android 2P awakens at last, but so too does an unforeseen danger to Komra in the next chapter of this NieR-inspired alliance raid, The Puppets’ Bunker.

●Save the Queen Questline Updates (coming in Patch 5.35) – Players can further enhance weapons obtained in the first chapter of this quest series as they explore The Bozjan Southern Front, a new area where the Bozjan Resistance has begun Operation Eagle's Nest in a bid to regain Alermuc Fortress from the Empire.

●New “Chronicles of a New Era” Quest: The Sorrow of Werlyt – Part of the ‘Weapon Series’ questline, players can enjoy a story-focused experience culminating in a special event battle.

●New Dungeon: The Heroes’ Gauntlet – The whole of Norvrandt becomes a battlefield across which the Warriors of Darkness must fight their way. Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

●New Trial: A fearsome new foe possessed of immeasurable might shall arise to test Warriors of Darkness in both normal and extreme difficulties, which is being kept a secret for now.

●New Beast Tribe Quests – A new crafter-focused questline featuring the dwarves.

●New Game+ Updates – The updated A Realm Reborn main scenario and other quests will be available for players to revisit while retaining their current character and level.

●New Battle Content: Unreal Trials – Players will be able to challenge powered-up versions of existing primals that are prepared to battle against level 80 heroes. Unreal Trials will feature one primal fight which will change with each patch, beginning with Shiva in Patch 5.3. Defeating the primal each week gives players the chance to complete a new mini-game, with those who emerge triumphant receiving tokens to exchange for prizes.

●Ishgard Restoration Update (Patch 5.31) – The third phase of restoration begins following the efforts of the Skybuilders. Skybuilder Rankings return, with new items for players to craft and new achievements for top contributors to the restoration efforts.

●Crafter and Gatherer Updates – New custom deliveries, updates to Rowena's House of Splendors, and an update to the Skysteel Tools questline headline several crafter and gatherer updates. Additionally, recipe search functionality will be improved for ease of use.

●YO-KAI WATCH Collaboration Returns – The YO-KAI WATCH collaboration event, Gather One, Gather All returns to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online beginning 19th August and includes new rewards in addition.

●Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP, System Updates, and more (Patch Notes coming on 10th August).

There's not long to wait either, with only a few weeks until Patch 5.3. Are you a regular player? If so, what content from Reflections in Crystal are you looking forward to the most?