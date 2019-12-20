Relive the entire Skywalker Saga in the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer...

Platforms: Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One | PC | Nintendo Switch
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

LEGO Star Wars has always been a great way to revisit the saga and now for the first time you will be able to relive all nine films from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker in ultra cute minifig form.

The game will be released on all platforms at some point in 2020 and will let you jump in to the game at any point in the series.

The game was shown at E3 2019 and it was clear that there was a very dynamic open world at play that will revisit all of the key locations from the films - from Mos Eisley on Tatooine to centre of the Republic, Coruscant.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Lego Star Wars, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, star wars
Category news

Latest Articles