Relive the entire Skywalker Saga in the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer...

LEGO Star Wars has always been a great way to revisit the saga and now for the first time you will be able to relive all nine films from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker in ultra cute minifig form.

The game will be released on all platforms at some point in 2020 and will let you jump in to the game at any point in the series.

The game was shown at E3 2019 and it was clear that there was a very dynamic open world at play that will revisit all of the key locations from the films - from Mos Eisley on Tatooine to centre of the Republic, Coruscant.