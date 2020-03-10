LEGO Mario - a new collaboration between our favourite gaming plumber and LEGO, but what is it?

Nintendo have dropped a hint that they're working with LEGO on a project involving Mario - but what is it?

The tweet posted this afternoon was pretty cryptic featuring a close-up of a minifig style Mario and the text 'Something fun is being built! Stay tuned...'.

There are obviously a number of possibilities - a Mario themed physical LEGO kit OR a LEGO Super Mario game. There's not a huge amount to go on but our money is evenly split between the two.

Nintendo have form in collaborating with other publishers in developing Mario games outside of the usual platforming genre - Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a recent example of Mario being handed over to someone else to develop an idea and Mario could be a good fit with the usual LEGO style game - in fact Super Mario 64 feels almost LEGO-game-like it it execution.

We're expecting both companies to expand on their plans very soon - it is Mar10 Day after all...

Tags LEGO, Super Mario
