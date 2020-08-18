Leak suggests we might be getting a Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster in November

A now-deleted Amazon UK listing for the Criterion developed racer stated that the game was due for release on Friday 13 November 2020. While the date might just be a placeholder for now, this isn't the first mention of the game being released in late 2020.

Credit: Nintendo Life

Rumours of a Hot Pursuit remaster began after a Venturebeat report back in June, suggested the game would be coming to consoles (including Switch) and PC later this year.

The deleted Amazon UK listing isn't the only listing that's been spotted online either. Nintendo Life picked up on an online listing from Australian and New Zealand online retailer, Mighty Ape. That listing is still up, although you can't pre-order the game on the website currently.