Konami confirms they did not request Akira Yamaoka interview to be pulled

Last week a mystery emerged almost as intriguing as the kind you would find at the heart of a Silent Hill title. The appearance and disappearance of an interview between Al Hub and Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, who teased a potential project that would get fans "hoping to hear about."

The interview got fans speculating that a new Silent Hill was on the way, but a day later, it was removed with a vague statement from Al Hub.

There was speculation surrounding who exactly asked for this interview to be pulled and, today, Konami has reached out to us to state that they were not involved in the removal of the interview.

The statement from a Konami spokesperson reads: "KONAMI did not ask Al Hub to take down the interview."

So the mystery continues.