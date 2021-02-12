Kingdom Hearts is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store

Epic Games promised more exclusives would be coming to their digital storefront, following the success of titles like Hitman 3. Today we learn that the iconic Square Enix/Disney RPG series Kingdom Hearts will be debuting on PC through their service.

"It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many Kingdom Hearts adventures to PC gamers around the world," said Producer Ichiro Hazama. "Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I'm incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of Kingdom Hearts on PC."

Since there are so many Kingdom Hearts titles out there, it's considerably easier on the eye to list them rather than cram them all into one paragraph. I'm not trying to write the new Infinite Jest here.

The Kingdom Hearts games coming to Epic Games Store include:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

All four titles are now available to pre-order on the Epic Game Store. Those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store "Elemental Encoder" Keyblade to use in-game.

The Kingdom Hearts series will arrive on PC on 30th March 2021.