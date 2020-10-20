Keanu Reeves still wants to burn Night City down in new Cyberpunk 2077 ad

CD Projekt Red paid for Keanu Reeves and the rights to use Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and by god are they going to get their money’s worth.

The latest in a series of ads for Cyberpunk 2077, entitled “What you’re looking for” once again sees a smartly dressed Keanu talking you through just what it’s going to take to get all the money and power that Night City has to offer, set to the pounding beat of Bad Guy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a month away now and that means the marketing is going to get even more aggressive. CD Projekt Red wants to remind you that this is the next essential purchase and could be your first essential purchase of the next-gen. Based on everything we’ve seen, from in-depth looks at the firepower of 2077, the street gangs, or the cars of 2077, to that gigantic script that could be used as a murder weapon, there is no reason to doubt CD Projekt Red’s latest is essential.