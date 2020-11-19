Keanu Reeves is having the time of his life in this Cyberpunk 2077 featurette

As part of tonight's Night City Wire episode, Cyberpunk 2077 spent some time to focus on the collaboration with Keanu Reeves in his role as rebel rocker Johnny Silverhand.

Keanu Reeves has always been a performer who throws himself into his work with absolute commitment and enthusiasm. Go check youtube for some videos of him training with firearms for John Wick 2, the man is a machine. That's why it is great to see how invested he is in his work as Johnny Silverhand. Keanu appears to be really interested in the branching options that the video game offers him as an actor.

We will get to know Keanu Reeves's Johnny Silverhand a lot better when Cyberpunk 2077 is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia on 10th December.