Keanu Reeves asks you to “seize the day” like some sort of criminal in new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial

With the crunch already in motion, we are heading towards the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red have started the marketing push in a rather grand fashion with a new 30 second TV spot starring everyone’s favourite human: Keanu Reeves.

Backed up by the pounding bass and techno synth sound of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, narrator Reeves (who, of course, plays a pivotal role in the hame as Johnny Silverhand) showcases just some of the mayhem you can unleash in Night City.

The spot first aired during Game 1 of this year's NBA Finals between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, which means it was not a cheap 30 seconds. CD Projekt Red intends to deliver a monster marketing campaign for this title and this is likely just the beginning.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release 19th November for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, with the Stadia set to launch later this year. It will be playable on Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles when available. A free upgrade next-gen upgrade will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PS4 versions at a later date.