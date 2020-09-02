Kate Bishop is Marvel's Avengers First DLC Character

Hot on the heels of Spider-Man being announced as a PlayStation exclusive character for Marvel's Avengers and Hawkeye being teased, Kate Bishop, Hawkeyes protege, will be the games first free DLC character. She will come with the Avengers' first post-release story expansion, Operation Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop - Taking AIM.

What was also revealed is that her story will tie directly into Clint Barton's story, Operation Marvel's Avengers: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect. Which will arrive for free along with, we would imagine a plethora of paid-for characters. Marvel has a massive amount of history and stories to pluck characters from and we are sure we will see a great deal of them in this title.

We have included the tweet and trailer below for your perusal where Kate, it seems, is able to teleport now. Well, whatever works I suppose. It certainly looks like Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix have a long road map ahead for the game and as long as its not monetized through the teeth, it should do OK.

