Katamari Damacy Reroll rolling onto PS4 and Xbox One in November

Katamari Damacy and its sequel We Love Katamari were a pair of real surprise hits on the PS2 back in 2004 and 2005 respectively, with their oddball aesthetic and unique gameplay style that saw your cutesie character, The Prince of All Cosmos, rolling around a giant ball and gathering together an assortment of other items, creating an increasingly large ball of chaos. It was a glorious, surreal scavenger hunt and people could not get enough of its unique, baffling delights.

We DO love you, Katamari

The series had other iterations but never quite found the same level of acclaim or success outside of the PS2. A remake of the original game was released on the Switch and PC in 2018, called Katamari Damacy Reroll, and finally, PS4 and Xbox One owners can get in on the nonsense on 20th November, courtesy of Bandai Namco.