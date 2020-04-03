John Wick Hex fighting its way onto the PlayStation 4 in May

Mike Bithell's latest indie game/film tie-in, John Wick Hex, has been confirmed for PlayStation 4 release on 5th May.

Previously released on PC, the game has been updated to support the DualShock 4 controller.

John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life. It expands on the John Wick universe with a new storyline, unique graphic noir art design, and the world-class voice talents of Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Troy Baker. The game also includes a riveting original score by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Flow, the Banner Saga series).

Created in close collaboration with the creative and stunt teams behind Lionsgate’s hit franchise, John Wick Hex captures the feel of the unique tactical combat from the films and blurs the line between the strategy and action video game genres. Each action has its own risks and consequences, and every weapon changes the tactics at hand. Ammo is limited and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make each choice count.

John Wick Hex will retail at £15.99.