Jet Lancer is heading to PC and Switch in May

Pixel-perfect dog fighting featuring giant robots sounds like our kinda game, so the news that Jet Lancer is coming to PC and Switch on 12th May fills us with destructive joy.

In the bombastic bullet hell shooter, players will hunt enemy pilots, carve up giant robots, and defy death at supersonic speeds as a daring mercenary in the far future. Jet Lancer lets players tinker with an upgrades system that encourages learning, experimentation, and tactical decision-making - meaning successful pilots will have to balance risk and reward in order to progress deeper into the game.

Check out the frenetic trailer above.

Jet Lancer comes locked and loaded with a full-featured story-driven single-player campaign that wouldn't look out of place in games like Advance Wars and Fire Emblem - letting players dominate the skies with tight and responsive controls.

Designed from the ground up to be an experience that is both challenging and fair, Jet Lancer features a suite of accessibility options to ensure that pilots of any ability can enjoy the game. The options include damage modifiers, anti-fatigue control toggles, and visual adjustments including screen shake and screen-flash reduction.

With a near-limitless skill ceiling and a lethal New Game+ mode, there's always something more to learn, more ways to upgrade, and more techniques to experiment with. Jet Lancer will invite players to hone their abilities and become the best dog-fighter in the air.

Nicolai Danielsen, programmer at Code Wakers said "Working on Jet Lancer has felt like a constant in my life a long time now, so releasing it into the world is a really exciting step. I hope people will welcome it and have the same fondness for it as we do."

"It's hard to believe how far we've come, from small passion project to a multi-platform release. What I'm most excited for is to see people finally experience the game for themselves.", added Vladimir Fedyushkin, Game Designer.

"Playing Jet Lancer, it’s easy to forget that it’s Vladimir and Nicolai’s first title. They’ve managed to craft a game that’s immensely satisfying when you succeed and is curiously adept at roping you back in after defeat. We couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve created." said Sean McKenzie, Director of Publishing at Armor Games Studios.