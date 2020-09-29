It’s the end of an era as Farmville set to shut down 31st December

FarmVille, the world-conquering Facebook game enjoyed obsessively by millions, is set to shut down on 31st December 2020.

“Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook,” developer Zynga confirmed on their Support hub.

The reason for the shut down is nothing to do with waning popularity, rather technical support on web browsers.

“As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this.”

They went on to thank their loyal player base for sticking with them all these years, “We're aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who've enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you.”

In-app purchases will remain on until 17th November, after which the payment system will be shut down ahead of the eventual sunsetting of the game.

If you still need a Farmville kick after that, Farmville 2, and its themed variants, will still be available on mobile and FarmVille 3 coming soon on the same devices.