Our picks for some of the highlights in the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality

The stunning Itch.io bundle that is raising money to support Racial Justice and Equality is so big that it's hard to know where to start. In order to help you pick out some of the highlights we've put together this short list of titles that we keep coming back to time and time again...

Celeste

Nominated by Ben Ingham

Without a doubt, one of my favourite games of the last few years and proof that you don't need 4K graphics to create an emotional story in the modern age.

As you navigate up the titular mountain, you’ll encounter some of the best platforming we’ve seen in a game for years, with some of the most challenging sections reflecting the struggles that we can all go through inside our own minds. Like all great journeys, it’s not reaching the summit but all the little bits in between that make this such a special game.

Minit

Nominated by Reuben Mount

I could call this a Zelda clone in sixty seconds, but it would be a great disservice to the game. The challenge in Minit is finding and completing your objectives in sixty seconds, which is always a little less time than you need. All significant progress carries on in each cycle, so you don’t have to worry about losing items and unlocked areas will remain so, but boy that constant timer is delightfully oppressive - when those last ten seconds start counting, you really feel it.

Arcade Spirits

Nominated by Reuben Mount

I’m a sucker for a dating sims, even though they often aren’t the most involving titles from a gameplay standpoint. Arcade Spirits is a load of boxes: well-written characters, an 80s neon aesthetic, a retro arcade setting that hammers me back to my childhood, and a tremendous amount of player character customisation options (including extensive pronoun options). There’s a lot of charm here, and a lot of different narrative paths to follow, so totally worth sinking some quarters into.

Cuckoo Castle

Nominated by Reuben Mount

Proof that a game doesn’t have to be long to be worth the play, Cuckoo Castle can be finished in only a few enjoyable hours. This retro-style Metroidvania is set in a gothic castle where, as opposed to gaining new abilities, you rescue other characters that have different powers that need to be used to reach new areas of the castle. It’s really simple, but I didn’t really think of the time while I was playing, which is a testament to the game.

You can download the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality here.

For more on the Itch.io bundle click here.