Itch.io's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality includes more than 1,000 games and projects, costs just $5 and raises money for two massively important causes...

Not only is Itch.io's new Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality one of the best bargains we've ever seen - with 1,000+ games and projects for just $5/£4, it also is raising a huge amount of money that will be split between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund.

At the time of writing the donations are coming close to $4 MILLION! While you can donate just $5 there is no upper limit if you want to support the cause and pick up this outstanding bundle of games.

The games in the bundle span all genres and there are plenty of well known titles included - from Oxenfree to Luna there will be a huge number of games that will appeal to you regardless of your tastes.

The bundle has been launched to support those who are currently protesting racial inequality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. That event has seen world wide protesting that has increased the awareness of many to racial injustice that has been endemic across the planet for hundreds of years.

Pop on over to Itch.io and pick up your bundle while helping to show support for those who have lost their lives and have suffered as a result of these ongoing issues.