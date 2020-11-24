IO Interactive show off Hitman 3's improved engine in Chongqing

In the build-up to the release of Hitman 3 this coming January, IO Interactive have taken the time to showcase their improvements brought to their Glacier Engine. The promo video is set in the Chinese metropolis of Chongqing and sees Agent 47 stalking the neon-soaked streets, giving IO a perfect chance to show off their new lighting and enhanced water effects.

They also break down that Glacier will now support over 300 active NPCs at once, an impressive number for an engine already renowned for constructing these massive, elaborate maps that operate with hundreds of smaller moving parts. Hitman 3 will also support 4K, 60FPS, and HDR.

This reveal follows Hitman's 20th Anniversary, where they showed off the franchise had a staggering 70 million lifetime players. IO Interactive recently announced they are working on Project 007, a new James Bond game, this will be their next title after Hitman 3, which releases 20th January 2021.