Interactive drama, Gamer Girl, to explore the dark side of streaming

Coming this September from FMV Future, with the writer and director of The Bunker, and co-developed and published by Wales Interactive (The Complex, Late Shift) is Gamer Girl, a new live-action interactive drama set in the world of online streaming.

Taking on the role of a mod in the chat room for an up and coming streamer called ‘Abicake99’ who has returned to streaming after the mysterious disappearance of her friend Becky, it’s your job to moderate Abi’s channel, help it grow, offer personal advice where you can, and uncover the mystery of a dangerous stalker who is lurking somewhere in the chat room.

Gamer Girl boasts a multi-branching narrative, a staple of the genre, but also promises to be the first interactive drama to be completely improvised. The actors react in-character to onscreen prompts from the chat room, which were written in real-time by the screenwriter.

Paired with the unique setting and meta-game of chat room management, Gamer Girl looks like a unique entry in the genre from a mechanical standpoint although turning something as relevant and sensitive as cyber-stalking into entertainment is a tricky subject and there are naturally concerns whether a video game has the capacity to explore it with the required nuance. Only time will tell.

Gamer Girl is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this September.