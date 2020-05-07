Watch Inside Xbox and get the first look at some Xbox Series X gameplay right here at 4pm!

Today is the day that we'll get our eyes on some new Xbox Series X gameplay footage thanks to Inside Xbox - we've embedded the video above - it is scheduled to kick off at 4PM BST today. We'll be live blogging below...

Live blog

And... here's the Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay footage to round things off...

Yakuza: Like a Dragon looks exactly as you'd expect.

FPS dinosaur killing game. Looks intense. Call of Duty crossed with Turok - Second Extinction.

Living plants? The Triffids never looked like this. The anime style graphics in Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus.

Silent Hills composer Akira Yamaoka looks like a good pick for that one!

The Medium looks good - very much a cinematic trailer so not sure what to expect but will be optimised on Xbox Series X at launch.

Blade Runner has a lot to answer for - lots of neon in The Ascent. Doesn't look like it'll break any moulds but a decent looking top down game.

Out of the Blue/Raw Fury game next up. Looks nice and atmospheric - Call of the Sea.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Creepy feels from this trailer from Paradox - another Smart Delivery game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

100s of games confirmed from every major developer coming to Xbox Series X in 2021...

Madden 21 will certainly go down well for American Xboxers. Getting the FIFAs and the Maddens onto the console as early as possible will do a huge amount for early uptake.

Noticed the Smart Delivery notice on this one - so it'll definitely be cross-generation. Lots of potential gameplay styles on Chorvs.

This looks a lot like something from the mind of H.R.Giger - proper Alien vibes. Scorn - could be pretty scary.

Next is a 'World Premiere' for a racer - Forza maybe? - NO, it's a Codemasters game - DiRT 5. Again looks gorgeous.

Bright Memory Infinite kicks off the stream. Looks stunning.

Original article

While we're expecting some big titles in the form of Halo: Infinite and Assassin's Creed Valhalla we are also hoping for a few surprises as Microsoft fire the latest round in the next generation tit-for-tat that, to date, the appear to be winning.

The Xbox Series X remains on course for launch this Christmas and everything released to date suggests that the Xbox Series X is ticking all of the right boxes in terms of raw specification with only the SSD speed being the only significant area where the PlayStation 5 would appear to be ahead at the moment.

However, it's the games that matter and the current generation has seen Sony smash the ball out of the park for exclusive IP with the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man. Let's hope Microsoft announce some killer exclusives today to get the Xbox Series X off to a good start.