The latest 'mini-direct' from Nintendo focused on the indie games coming to Nintendo Switch for the rest of this year, with a look at some games coming in 2021 too. In case you missed it, here are the highlights below.

Tackle the underworld on-the-go, when Hades comes to Switch later this year.

Hades, the Greek mythology-inspired dungeon crawler is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. From the creators of Bastion and Transistor, Supergiant's rogue-like game sees you control the prince of the underworld as you wield the powers and mythical weapons of Olympus. The game will feature cross-saves with PC so you can take your adventure on the go. Coming in Fall 2020.

Evergate is a dream-like 2D puzzle-platformer set in the afterlife, in which players control Ki, a spirit on a journey through life, death, space and time. As you journey through an ethereal world, you can slow down time using the innovative Soulflame mechanic, giving you flexibility in how you explore the haunting setting. Evergate is available on Nintendo Switch later today and is brought to you by Stone Lantern Games and PQube Limited

Spiritfarer sees you assume the role of Stella, a Spiritfarer who helps the spirits of the deceased cross into the afterlife by transporting them on her hand-crafted ferry. Described as a 'cosy management game', the hand-drawn art and animation stand out in this beautiful imaginative world as you befriend spirits or just explore the world around you. Spiritfarer makes its maiden voyage on the Nintendo Switch later today.

Available later today, Spiritfarer sees you befriend spirits as you help them cross over to the other side.

Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Heads Games takes its inspiration from Hindu and Balinese mythology, as you explore ancient India in this epic tale. Playing as a young girl chosen by the gods, your destiny will see you rescue your younger brother and stand up to the mighty demon lord, as its forces invade the human realm. Expect fluid combat and parkour while mastering divine weapons, Raji: An Ancient Evil will be a timed console exclusive when it launches later today.

Set in Ancient India, Raji: An Ancient Epic will see you face off a demonic invasion.

Untitled Goose Game is getting a free two-player update on September 23rd. We got to see a brief glimpse at what kind of shenanigans two geese can get up to and it looked a whole load of fun. The only criticism from last year's indie-hit was that the game was quite short, so this free update is welcome to see.

Get your goggles on as Subnautica and its sequel Subnautica: Below Zero are coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2021. Explore the vast water underworld of an alien planet, as you collect resources and craft underwater structures in Subnautica. While Below Zero sees you exploring the icy-biomes of planet 4546B.

A Short Hike by Adam Robinson-Yu and Whippoorwill sees you hiking, climbing and soaring through the beautiful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Players are encouraged to explore the game at their own pace, choosing their own path and seeing where their exploration leads them. Discover other hikers, hidden treasures or just enjoy the beauty of the park, A Short Hike is available later today as a timed console exclusive on Switch.

Explore the Hawk Peak Provincial Park by foot or by air in A Short Hike.

Torchlight III is the sequel to the light-hearted fast-paced dungeon crawler Torchlight II. Set a century after the events of the second game, Novastraia faces invasion once again, as players venture to meet the evil Netherim and its allies. Expect the hack-and-slash combat the series is known for, as well as the return of the pet system! You can bag yourself an exclusive Red Fairy pet with the Nintendo Switch version, when it releases in Fall 2020.

Hypnospace Outlaw will have your nostalgia senses kicking in as you explore the internet from the 90's. Scouring websites and dodging computer viruses, you are a Hypnospace Enforcer, "watching out for copyright infringement, internet bullying and more."downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company. Hypnospace Outlaw launches for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 27. The game will be available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop later today, with a free demo version also available to download.

Just look at that HUD - Hypnospace Outlaw is available later this month on Nintendo Switch.

Devolver Digital's Card Shark will pit players in 18th century France as you attempt to fleece and cheat your way to the top of French aristocratic society. Building your repertoire of tricks, this illustrated adventure game is all about playing your cards right and will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Bear and Breakfast from Gummy Cat Studio and Armor Games Studios puts you in the role of Hank, the bear, as you try and turn an abandoned shack into a successful B&B. As you expand your business, you will uncover the mysteries of the forest and uncover a plot which goes beyond your simple business. Combining building, management and exploration elements, the game launches on Nintendo Switch in 2021 as a timed console exclusive.



'Uncover a world rich in lore, side quests, characters, and secrets' as you explore the world of Bear and Breakfast.

Garden Story from Picogram and Rose City Games sees you rebuilding a community as Concord, the newly appointed Guardian of the Grove. You might be just a simple grape, but you will be cultivating friendships, restoring buildings and traversing the vibrant island to gather resources to rebuild your home, Garden Story is all about community and will bloom on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Manifold Garden will have you manipulating gravity and altering your perspective to solve Escher-like puzzles in a beautiful world of impossible architecture. With repeating geometry in every direction, there's no need to be afraid of falling, as you'll always end up back where you started. Like some of the other titles, you can pick this up on the E-shop from today.

Solve mind-bending puzzles in beautiful envrionments in Manifold Garden

Takeshi and Hiroshi from Oink Games tells the story of two brothers and their love of RPGS. Using stop motion animation, the player's goal is to create a game that your brother enjoys, while not making it too challenging for him. The game is available later today on Nintendo Switch.

The presentation also included brief highlights of other titles coming to Nintendo Switch, including a couple that we'd seen in earlier Indie World showcases. The Red Lantern from Timberline studios is still set to release 2020, Inmost from Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish is coming later this month, as well as She Dreams Elsewhere from Studio Zevere which will also arrive later this year. Grindstone, Gonner2 and Going Under are also coming to Nintendo Switch.