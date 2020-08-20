In exchange for your spoiled Animal Crossing turnips, Hellmann's will give real meals to charity

We've all done it. After buying copious amounts of virtual turnips from the Stalk Market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we excitedly wait for the perfect price to sell during the week. But, all too soon, we realise - it's Sunday morning, and all of our precious turnips have rotted. Except for attracting ants and flies, they're useless to us, and good for nothing except selling to the Nooks for a pitiful few Bells...

... Until now.

Hellmann's Canada have launched a new initiative to repurpose these wasted digital turnips, committing to donate a real meal to the charity Second Harvest for every spoiled turnip that is delivered to their in-game Hellmann's Island. Each day this week from 3pm EST until 12pm EST, eager players can direct message the Hellmann's Canada Twitter account for their island's Dodo Code and arrange to pass on their unwanted turnips.

Once the drop is complete, players are welcome to explore Hellmann's five-star island, bag some exclusive Hellmann's custom designs using the code MA-7806-9624-2330, and take some photos in their dedicated photo area. If you're interested in taking part in this initiative, you best be quick to get in touch, as trips are limited to one per person and are in high demand. More about the initiative can be found in the below Tweet and in subsequent Tweets by Hellmann's Canada.