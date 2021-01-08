Ubisoft has been tight-lipped over the upcoming DLC for their late 2020 open-world action game Immortals Fenyx Rising, but it seems that Nintendo may have let the release dates slip on the games eShop page.

Spotted by the folks over at Nintendo Life and announced back in November, the three DLC packs will see extra content added to the main game, as well as introducing new lands to explore with new protagonists, including a look at Chinese mythology in one of them. The three DLC packs are A New God, The Lost Gods, and Myths of the Eastern Realm.

According to the eShop listing, players can expect A New God later this month on 21st January, The Lost Gods will be arriving on 25th February, and the Myths of the Eastern Realm pack will arrive on 1st April. While these listings are likely to be placeholders, the dates aren't likely to be that far off.

Those you picked up the Gold Edition of the game will be able to download these as soon as they're available. The standard edition is currently on sale in the UK at £33.99 while the Gold Edition is down to £59.99. Part ode to Breath of the Wild, part tongue-in-cheek look at some famous Greek deities, you can check out our review of Fenyx's adventures traversing The Golden Isle if you missed it here.